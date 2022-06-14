Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Father’s Day style inspiration from Janie Medley

Today, Jessica, and our Associate Producer, Luke Porter are joined by style expert Janie Medley of Medley Style who shared a few looks perfect for your Father’s Day plans.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 15:03:42-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Father’s Day is only days aways and it’s time to gain a little inspiration! Today, Jessica, and our Associate Producer, Luke Porter are joined by style expert Janie Medley of Medley Style who shared a few looks perfect for your Father’s Day plans. Special thanks to Franco’s in Short Pump and the models who participated; Bill Bevins, Travis Taylor, Stephen Adkins, LaMont Cheatham, Brock Jackson, Norman Wyatt.

For more stylish content you can visit medleystyle.com and follow @Medleystyle on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!