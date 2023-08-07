Fatherhood Foundation of VA's 'The Father Figure'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Fatherhood Foundation of VA is getting ready for its annual signature fundraising event — and you are invited!

Chris Beach, CEO of Fatherhood Foundation of VA, and Patrick McHugh, Owner of Auto Rescue and Funding Father, joined us in studio to talk about the Driven Dad initiative, Funding Fathers and The Father Figure event. Watch the video above to see their conversation.

The Father Figure 2023 will take place at The Diamond on August 26 from 7 to 11pm. For more information, give them a call at 804-609-DADS or click here to visit the website. Follow them on social media at @fatherhoodfoundationva.