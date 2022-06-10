Family recipes from Chef Curtis Stone

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s nothing like family recipes-pasted down from generation to generation. Our Evanne Armour talks with Michelin-starred chef and LA-based restaurant owner, Curtis Stone who offers some of his family recipes perfect for summer! For more tips from Curtis and additional innovations, visit the Bosch website.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 12:29:47-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s nothing like family recipes-pasted down from generation to generation. Our Evanne Armour talks with Michelin-starred chef and LA-based restaurant owner, Curtis Stone who offers some of his family recipes perfect for summer! For more tips from Curtis and additional innovations, visit the Bosch website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.