RICHMOND, Va. -- April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Today, Jamia Crockett, President and CEO of Families Forward Virginia stopped by to share her insight on the topic.

Families Forward Virginia is located at 8100 Three Chopt Road Suite 212 in Richmond. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-359-6166 or visit the website, familiesforwardva.org. Connect with them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.