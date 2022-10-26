Falling for coats with Janie Medley 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fall and winter is upon us and it’s time to set up our closets for the season. Janie Medley joins us with trending coats for the season and a few styling tips. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow @Medleystyle on Instagram.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 14:56:39-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Fall and winter is upon us and it’s time to set up our closets for the season. Janie Medley joins us with trending coats for the season and a few styling tips. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow @Medleystyle on Instagram.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.