Fall Line Kitchen and Bar’s Cilantro Marinated Halibut

RICHMOND, Va. -- Seafood is always a favorite here on VTM! Head Chef Peyton Powell of Fall Line Kitchen and Bar joins us live to share this delicious recipe featuring Cilantro Marinated Halibut, Heirloom Tomatoes, Grilled Sweet Peppers, Shaved Fennel and Pickled Onion. Visit Fall Line Kitchen and Bar in the Downtown Richmond Marriott. For more information, visit their website .

