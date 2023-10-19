RICHMOND, Va. -- Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford stopped by along with Deputy Chief Emmanual Chambliss from the Petersburg Police Department to tell us more about Faith & Blue National Day in Petersburg happening this Saturday, October 21st from noon until 4 p.m. at the Petersburg Sports Complex. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 5:09 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 17:09:44-04
