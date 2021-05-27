Exploring and supporting Richmond’s startup community

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Greater Richmond region has gained the reputation of being an area where entrepreneurial projects can lift off.

Entrepreneurs and startup companies need support for their ideas, which can help bolster community economies.

Our Jessica Noll recently visited the 1717 Innovation Center in Richmond.

There, she spoke with Richard Wintsch, Executive Director of Startup Virginia, about their mission, programs and resources that are available to the Richmond entrepreneurial community.

She also sat down with John Failla, CEO and Founder of Trilogy Mentors, to discuss his journey with Startup Virginia and launching a business.

Click here to learn more about Startup Virginia’s online school and click here to visit Trilogy Mentors’ website.

The 1717 Innovation Center is located at 1717 E. Cary Street in Richmond.

