RICHMOND, Va. -- Deborah Johnston, founder of Serenity First Hospice, stopped by to share some of the unique services offered at Serenity First Hospice. Serenity First Hospice is located at 4915 Fitzhugh Avenue, Richmond and can be reached by phone at 804-562-5777. You can find out more by checking out their website or Facebook page.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SERENITY FIRST HOSPICE*}