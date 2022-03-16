Watch
Experience Ireland with AAA Mid-Atlantic

Amy Short from AAA Mid-Atlantic lets Andrias know that Ireland is waiting for us.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 13:00:48-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ireland has always been a popular destination for travelers hoping to soak in the breathtaking scenery or explore their heritage. Amy Short from AAA Mid-Atlantic lets Andrias know that Ireland is waiting for us. Amy shares the details about the sights that must be on the list when you visit. Blarney Castle, Trinity College, Guinness Storehouse, Giants Causeway. Should you stay in a castle, a B&B or a manor house. There are so many options. Start planning your trip today with AAA Mid-Atlantic. For more information, visit the AAA Mid-Atlantic website.

