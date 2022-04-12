Exercises to ease lower back pain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lower back pain can ruin your day. Jennifer Scherer, Certified Personal Trainer & Owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio, and Edessa Reed, fitness enthusiast, demo three exercises that can help ease lower back pain. Glute bridges, pelvic tilts and pigeon pose can stretch and strengthen core muscles. Fredericksburg Fitness Studio offers personalized plans that include fitness and nutrition to help you achieve your wellness goals. To learn more about Jennifer and Fredericksburg Fitness studio, please visit this website or look for them on Facebook and Instagram .