Executive Chef Xavier Beverly prepares Brioche French Toast 

Today he stopped by the show to prepare brioche french toast with whipped goat cheese and berry compote.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jul 20, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Off the Farm brunch is happening August 6th featuring Executive Chef Xavier Beverly of Ellwood Thompson. Today he stopped by the show to prepare brioche french toast with whipped goat cheese and berry compote. Again, “Off the Farm”, a brunch benefitting the Virginia Farmworker Program is happening August 6th at Woodside Farms. For more information, visit their website.

