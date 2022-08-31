Executive Chef Xavier Beverly creates a Watermelon Poke Bowl 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Poke is the perfect summer dish. Here to share the recipe with a sweet twist is Executive Chef Xavier Beverly of Ellwood Thompson’s. For more information, visit their website .

Watermelon Poke Bowl

Recipe demo: Watermelon Poke Bowl (serves 4-6 people)

1 baby seedless watermelon (old tavern farms), 2 cucumbers, 2-3 large carrots, 1 small head red cabbage, 1/2 cup organic sesame oil, 1/2 cup tamari, 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon dulse, 1 tablespoon wasabi, 2 sheets of nori (seaweed) (cut into thin strips), 3 cups shelled edamame

2 cups jasmine rice , 1 scallion (for garnish), sesame seeds (black and or white) (for garnish)

1 pack sunflower shoot microgreens

1) Cook rice using rice cooker or on stove top (I can include instructions for cooking rice on stove top if needed). Once rice is done fold rice wine vinegar into cooked rice.

2) While rice is cooking, cut the rind off the watermelon. Once the rind is completely off, cut your watermelon into 1/2 cubes.

3) In a bowl whisk together the sesame oil, tamari, dulse, wasabi and thin strips of nori. Pour this mixture over the watermelon and toss. Let this mixture marinate for an hour.

4) While the watermelon is marinating, begin shredding your cucumbers, carrots and red cabbage into long thin strips. A handheld peeler works best to get long strips and then cut those long strips with a knife.

5) After watermelon has marinated for an hour pour off excess marinade (reserve this marinade) and lightly pan fry your watermelon in a skillet OR roast in the oven at 400 degrees for 30-35 minutes.

6) Once watermelon has been cooked and cooled begin plating your dish. Start by scooping in ball of rice into the center of bowl/plate. Begin adding your side items around the ball of rice. Garnish dish with scallions, sunflower shoots and sesame seeds.

