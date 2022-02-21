Watch
Excel to Excellence & The Good Feet Store

Jonathan Cotten, Owner of The Good Feet Store, is here to tell us about partnering with Excel to Excellence.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Feb 21, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Jonathan Cotten, Owner of The Good Feet Store, is here to tell us about partnering with Excel to Excellence. Jonathan believes in giving back to the community and Excel to Excellence provides the resources, experiences and environment to mold individuals into healthy educated leaders. To learn more about Excel to Excellence, please check out their website or Facebook page. You can find out more about The Good Feet Store at goodfeet.com/richmond, or by stopping by the store located at 12276 West Broad Street in Richmond.

