Everywhere you are: “Zooming” in fashion

RICHMOND, Va. -- Garnett is here supporting women-owned businesses in this selfie she took before a zoom call. Hailey and her family have been enjoying some family fun and our friend of the show, Betty is putting together gifts for local nursing homes.

Now it’s your turn to share! How are you spending your social distancing time? Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.

