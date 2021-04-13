Everywhere you are: ‘What a wonderful bird is the pelican..’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dan’s furry coworkers, Roxy and Lucy are getting some much needed rest. Eva was on Spring Break in Florida and took this great picture of a pelican! Megan took a trip to the zoo and got this photo with the parakeets! Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:59:36-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dan’s furry coworkers, Roxy and Lucy are getting some much needed rest. Eva was on Spring Break in Florida and took this great picture of a pelican! Megan took a trip to the zoo and got this photo with the parakeets! Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.