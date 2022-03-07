Everywhere You Are: Weight Loss and Pool Shots

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Lindsay shared her amazing weight loss journey. Losing over 125 pounds. Her transformation is quite inspiring. Looks like she even won some cash. We have a Tyson update. He shoots pool in a junior league these days. Look at his determination! Jessica thinks he has the angles down. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!