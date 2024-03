RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning is everywhere you are! We love seeing and sharing the photos and videos of what you’ve been up to.

Talented artist Dean Baker shared his latest watercolor painting of a bird, Christina captured a stunning Florida sunset and Ann sent in a snap of Tyson catching some zzzs!

Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Facebook or Instagram pages or email us at virginiathismorning@wtvr.com.