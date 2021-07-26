Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Everywhere You Are: “Virginia is for Lovers”

items.[0].videoTitle
Virginia This Morning viewers share photos &amp; videos of what they've been up to.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 14:20:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Author and friend of the show, Amanda Lynch shared a few photos of book bundles being distributed to schools in our community. Robert sent in a few photos of the sun setting over Cartersville. Lastly, Virginia this Morning viewer Dianna shared a photo of a LOVE sign she stumbled upon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.