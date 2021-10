RICHMOND, Va. -- Friend of the show, Mikki Spencer shared an adorable video of Billie Holiday “dreaming in leopard print”. Virginia This Morning viewer, Janelle Connock created some beautiful fall themed desserts for a beautiful occasion! Lastly, Vera McFadden shared a photo of herself in a head-to-toe leopard print look! We love it Vera!

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!