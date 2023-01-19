Watch Now
Everywhere You Are: Toothy loves LPT

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to!
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 13:44:00-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Toothy is loving Leopard Print Thursdays! Also, Allison took a trip to Riverside Center for Performing Arts for a show! Lastly, Destiny just celebrated 100 days at Pre-school.
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

