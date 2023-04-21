Everywhere You Are: The U.S. Golf Association Museum 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Faye shared a cool picture from Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens’ Butterfly exhibit. Also, Katie shared a photo from their family trip to the U.S. Golf Association Museum and Karen shared her latest DIY project.
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 1:49 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 13:49:12-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Faye shared a cool picture from Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens’ Butterfly exhibit. Also, Katie shared a photo from their family trip to the U.S. Golf Association Museum and Karen shared her latest DIY project.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.