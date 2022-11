RICHMOND, Va. -- Barbara's shared a photo of her incredible Christmas Cactus. Also, Teresa was enjoying the sunrise and shared the moment with us. Lastly, Scott Tucker shared he's prepared to "duck" some Jeeps this holiday season.

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA LOTTERY*}