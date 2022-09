RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Museum of History shared some information about a special event happening tonight, check it out! The Carlton family sent a little update- they journeyed to Shenandoah for a fair! Lastly, Sandra spotted some turtles in Hopewell with her dog, Mickey!

Now it’s your turn! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!