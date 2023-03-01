Everywhere You Are: the Appalachian Trail

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Biz sent went backpacking in the Appalachian Mountains over the weekend. Also, Cynthia ran into a former student of her's and captured the moment. Lastly, Dianne and her friends went to see the Jeff Dunham Comedy show at VSU.

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

