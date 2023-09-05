Watch Now
Everywhere You Are: take a catnap

Virginia This Morning viewers and friends of the show share photos of what they've been up to.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 13:44:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- We love being Everywhere You Are! We enjoy seeing the photos and videos you send us of the adventures you’re having with friends and family.

Today, we met a furry friend of the show who was catching up on some zzz’s, Johnny Lee Long shared a surprise he got for his wife, and we saw some photos from a beautiful wedding in Prince George!

Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

