Everywhere You Are: Sylvia’s trip to Biloxi, Mississippi

Virginia This Morning viewers share photos &amp; videos of what they've been up to.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jun 02, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. --Virginia This Morning viewer, Sandra sent us an update on her bird watching cats, Oliver and Raven. Robert shares with us a new furry friend to the show, Dexter. Lastly, we received a few photos from Sylvia’s trip to Biloxi, Mississippi. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

