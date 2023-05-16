Everywhere You Are: Support the Dynamo Soccer Club

RICHMOND, Va. -- Denise and Steve shared a beautiful moment with us- their 50th anniversary vow renewal. Also, Arlow was on the lookout for a sweet treat! Lastly, The Dynamo Soccer Club’s U13 boys team won the National Premier League State Tournament. Now, they're headed to the National Tournament! The team is fundraising to cover travel costs to Denver. If you'd like to help, please click here.

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

