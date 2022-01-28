Everywhere You Are: Sunsets and  Big Boy Rooms

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Jennifer shares pictures of her sons’ big boy room complete with bunk beds! Also, John sent in a stunning sunset he captured in the fan recently. Andrias and Jessica were both intrigued. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 12:56:54-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.