RICHMOND, Va. -- We love being Everywhere You Are! We enjoy seeing the photos and videos our viewers and friends of the show send our way.

Today, we shared pictures and videos of swans on the river, a Holi celebration, a view of the sunset from a plane, some snaps from a spring break cruise and a viewer's musical skills.

Now it’s your turn to share! Send your submission through our Facebook or Instagram page and you could see your picture featured on air.