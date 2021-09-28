Watch
Everywhere You Are: Some Favorite Halloween Throwbacks

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to!
Posted at 11:55 AM, Sep 28, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Halloween will be here before you know it! Today we took a look at some of our favorite costumes. First, Bill shared a photo dressed as Uncle Sam from Halloween 2016. Our Senior Creative Services Producer, Stacy participated in the “Go Forward Team Ride '' dressed as an X-Wing Fighter Pilot. Lasly, Virginia This Morning viewer Kelly made an incredible “Rock’em Sock’em Robots” costume with a friend!

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

