Everywhere You Are: scuba diving in Jamaica

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Green just wrapped up their program supporting local animal shelters and today we met a few of “Buster’s Buddies.” Judy went scuba diving in Jamaica and shared an amazing video from her experience. Lastly, Tammy showed us some beautiful pies she made over the weekend. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

