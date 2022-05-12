Everywhere You Are: Richmond Philharmonic 50th anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating 50 years with a free concert on Sunday! The theme is Ode to Joy. It represents the orchestra's return to making music after COVID shutdowns, plus 50 years of fulfilling its mission to promote the art and appreciation of classical orchestral music for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

The concert is Sunday, May 15th at St. Christopher's School. Maestro Peter Wilson will give a pre-concert talk at 3:00 p.m. The show begins at 4:00 p.m. Click here for more information.

Viewer Pat sent in a beautiful photo of a double rainbow she spotted at her beach house.

And Mikki Spencer's pup certainly scored in the dinner department!