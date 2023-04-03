Everywhere You Are: Richmond Night Market is back!

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Night Market is back! We share all the details. Also, Nancy shared a photo of a golden grape bud! Lastly, Cynthia shared a photo from VSU's Founder's Day!
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 2:34 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 14:34:22-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Night Market is back! We share all the details. Also, Nancy shared a photo of a golden grape bud! Lastly, Cynthia shared a photo from VSU's Founder's Day!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.