Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Everywhere You Are: Richmond Night Market is back!

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to!
Posted at 2:34 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 14:34:22-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Night Market is back! We share all the details. Also, Nancy shared a photo of a golden grape bud! Lastly, Cynthia shared a photo from VSU's Founder's Day!
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!