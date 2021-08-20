Watch
Everywhere You Are: Richmond Family Magazine at DeLuca Gelato

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Aug 20, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer, Thomas sent in a few photos with his “Victory 7 Mustang Club” who were recently awarded an “adopt-a-highway” project. Jennifer and her family took a trip to shark tooth island and retrieved some great finds! Lastly, Jessica snapped a photo with her friends at DeLuca Gelato who had a stack of her copy of Richmond Family Magazine!

