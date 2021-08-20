Everywhere You Are: Richmond Family Magazine at DeLuca Gelato

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer, Thomas sent in a few photos with his “Victory 7 Mustang Club” who were recently awarded an “adopt-a-highway” project. Jennifer and her family took a trip to shark tooth island and retrieved some great finds! Lastly, Jessica snapped a photo with her friends at DeLuca Gelato who had a stack of her copy of Richmond Family Magazine!

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

