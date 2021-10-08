Everywhere You Are: Richland’s Dairy Farm!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Suzanne sent us another great photo of her cat, Sushi relaxing at the beach. Virginia this Morning viewer Sumer and son, Simon shared some photos from a recent trip to Richland’s Dairy Farm. Lastly, Tracy shared a photo with an “old boyfriend” from Halloween a few years ago!

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

