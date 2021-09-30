Everywhere You Are: Reid’s LPT debut!

RICHMOND, Va. -- We received a special message from Jessica’s daughter, Pearl for LPT! Virginia This Morning viewer Sonya Cameron shared an adorable photo of her granddaughter, Tariah rocking her leopard print. Another Virginia This Morning viewer Donna gifted Jess a super cool leopard print flag! Lastly, our Evanne Armour shared this super cute photo of baby Reid in his leopard print blanket.

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

