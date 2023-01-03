Everywhere You Are: Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Luna has some new spectacles and was so excited to share! Also, Karen was out in Deer Run Park and captured the sunrise. Lastly, Sherri visited Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas and shared an incredible photo!
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 12:28:18-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Luna has some new spectacles and was so excited to share! Also, Karen was out in Deer Run Park and captured the sunrise. Lastly, Sherri visited Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas and shared an incredible photo!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.