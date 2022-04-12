Everywhere You Are: Ready for Easter!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Noreen shared a pic of her Easter Tree and other sweet holiday decorations. Summer shared a picture of her dogs taking a paws from swimming. We want to know how she got them out of the water to snap this photo. Scott shared a picture of a pond maintenance mishap. There must have been a leak. We are so happy Scott decided to share this silly pic. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!