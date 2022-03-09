Everywhere You Are: Raleigh and Ricky

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewers Paul and Cheryl sent a pic of a recently finished one thousand piece puzzle with their guy Raleigh looking puzzled in the background. Ricky shared his koi pond. Jessica and Cory suggested some fish names! Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 11:42 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 11:42:48-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.