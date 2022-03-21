Everywhere You Are: Powerlifting, A Pony and Pooches

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Deandra competes in a power-lifting competition. Her focus is undeniable! Karen sent in a pic of Henry and his pony. Henry is also excited to be big enough to ride the John Deere mower. Bill and Jessica also fill us in on the Dog Jog this weekend hosted by Greg McQuade. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!