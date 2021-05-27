Everywhere You Are: Poplar Forest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ann shared a few photos from a recent Bikers for Veterans event in Dinwiddie County. Michael took part in “Leopard Print Thursday” and shared a photo of himself in a leopard print mask. Lastly, Natalie took a trip to Poplar Forest, Thomas Jefferson’s personal retreat, and shared a photo from the trip. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 12:05 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 12:05:35-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Ann shared a few photos from a recent Bikers for Veterans event in Dinwiddie County. Michael took part in “Leopard Print Thursday” and shared a photo of himself in a leopard print mask. Lastly, Natalie took a trip to Poplar Forest, Thomas Jefferson’s personal retreat, and shared a photo from the trip. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.