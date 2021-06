RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer, Mary shared a great moment with her grandchildren in the pool. Chef CoCo’s Favour Cookies are super good, just ask Betty who tried the Betty Cookie! Lastly, Lindsay captured a great father - daughter moment fishing with her family in Tappahannock.

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!