Everywhere You Are: Parasailing in Virginia Beach

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to!
Posted at 12:09 PM, Sep 17, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Darlene Frye shared some great photos of her grandchildren. They are officially back in school! Viewer Ella Rhodes and her daughter, Beatrice took a trip down to Virginia Beach and tried out parasailing for the first time. Lastly, Candy sent in this incredible video of hummingbirds swarming her bird feeder! Super cool!

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

