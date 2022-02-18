Everywhere You Are: New Business and Birthday Plans

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Demetra shares a new business, Tony’s Grill, at Regency Square Mall. Cory celebrates his wife Xiomara’s birthday with big plans this weekend. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 1:41 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 13:41:38-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.