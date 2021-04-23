Everywhere you are: Mother’s Day in a basket!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jan caught a picture of a bunny in her backyard. Our Evanne Armour shares a special Mother’s Day Gift idea for a great cause from Little Hands Virginia. Lastly, Robert shared a photo of him relaxing on a bench he built. Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 12:39:43-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Jan caught a picture of a bunny in her backyard. Our Evanne Armour shares a special Mother’s Day Gift idea for a great cause from Little Hands Virginia. Lastly, Robert shared a photo of him relaxing on a bench he built. Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.