Everywhere You Are: Mexico!
Virginia This Morning viewers share what they have been up to.
By:
Virginia This Morning
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 15:33:27-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Scott shared some unfortunate news and Natalie shared a photo from her trip to Mexico. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. Now it’s your turn. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.