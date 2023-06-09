Everywhere You Are: meet Monet!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Suzanne introduces us to another furry friend of the show, Monet. Also, William shared a couple photos of some snakes he came across. Lastly, we caught up with the Johnny Lee Long.
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 12:23:06-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Suzanne introduces us to another furry friend of the show, Monet. Also, William shared a couple photos of some snakes he came across. Lastly, we caught up with the Johnny Lee Long.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.