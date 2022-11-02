Everywhere You Are: Luna Nueva's enjoying fall

RICHMOND, Va. -- Angela sent in a photo of her granddaughter, Brinlee and dog, Reba getting ready for ballet class. Dorothy shared some good news with us - the birth of her grandson! Lastly, Chris shared some more cute photos of Luna Nueva.
Now it’s your turn! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 1:31 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 13:31:44-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Angela sent in a photo of her granddaughter, Brinlee and dog, Reba getting ready for ballet class. Dorothy shared some good news with us - the birth of her grandson! Lastly, Chris shared some more cute photos of Luna Nueva.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.