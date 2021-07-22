Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Everywhere You Are: LPT edition!

items.[0].videoTitle
Virginia This Morning viewers share photos &amp; videos of what they've been up to.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 13:27:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Family Magazine got a little Leopard Print Thursday remix by Jessica’s friend, Gerry Alferio. John shared a photo of his friend Jayla rocking her leopard print mask at Park Lane in Fredericksburg. Virginia This Morning viewer Rachelle sent in a few photos of her rocking leopard print, head-to-toe. Lastly, Chis and her wife spotted a hawk whose feathers were looking very “leopard printy”.

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.