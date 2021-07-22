Everywhere You Are: LPT edition!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Family Magazine got a little Leopard Print Thursday remix by Jessica’s friend, Gerry Alferio. John shared a photo of his friend Jayla rocking her leopard print mask at Park Lane in Fredericksburg. Virginia This Morning viewer Rachelle sent in a few photos of her rocking leopard print, head-to-toe. Lastly, Chis and her wife spotted a hawk whose feathers were looking very “leopard printy”.

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

